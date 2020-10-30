Rana Daggubati’s mansion features a distinctive space for film lovers

South celebrity Rana Daggubati has many hit movies to his title. Although the actor is well known for his characters that are negative, Rana has also played with a few characters which were of the protagonist. Rana lately got married through the lockdown into Miheeka Bajaj along with glimpses of the fantastic homemade it on the world wide web. Rana includes a sprawling home in Hyderabad. The home has a very modern look and is easy yet stylish.

The home is filled with furniture and floors of earthy colors which makes the area seem positive. Rana’s den features a huge sitting area at the drawing area, whereas one side is devoted to individuals who wish to sit catch-up, the flip hand is for binge viewing shows and movies. Rana has a massive projector into his drawing space together with low seats that’s apt to get a screening with couple of individuals. And mind you, this is just one of many rooms the mansion has occupied with conveniences.