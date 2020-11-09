Rana Daggubati to develop into a chat-show host because of his Youtube station

Last season, masses have swallowed content and entertainment on several different platforms since theatres were closed during the lockdown. Taking a cue in the changing flavor of the crowd, Rana Daggubati has chosen to start his own Youtube station. It comes out of now and promises to amuse his supporters with some incredible content.

Based on reports in a major daily, the celebrity is working on his own station that is known as South Bay and will be certain there is multilingual content for everybody. “Back in 2020, tales can and ought to be advised on all programs. South Bay (will provide ) multi-lingual, multi-format tales which vary from 10 minutes to 10 hours). In India, we have been split to sub-culture and mainstream concerning content seeing, but with this station, we will bring mainstream ability to create ethnic content. Inversely, independent founders will find a mainstream system,” stated the celebrity explaining the requirement to start a station.

Among the most exciting endeavors for his station is a chat-show that is hosted by him branded Why Are You Really? Talking on the chat series he states,”It is an irreverent animated discussion show that’s international and local tourists from around music and film businesses.” His guest list contains Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut along with Ram Gopal Varma. He is also in discussions with Lakshmi Manchu to possess the latter’s conversation Coming back to Life in his station.