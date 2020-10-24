Ramos, VAR assist provide Madrid 3-1 triumph in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain – Sergio Ramos scored the winning goal at Real Madrid’s 3-1 triumph in Barcelona following a video inspection given him a punishment from the league on Saturday.

Ramos revived Madrid’s benefit from the 63rd in the place after a brush with Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet at the region. After consulting with the movie display on the signature line, referee Juan Martínez mastered that Lenglet had slipped Ramos from contesting a top ball by catching his shirt.

Federico Valverde started the scoring for Madrid at the fifth minute when he fired at a pass by Karim Benzema.

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati levelled three minutes later in the assault cued by Lionel Messi.

Barcelona has been carrying the game Madrid’s place when Ramos was delivered to the place by the VAR review.

Substitute Luka Modric restricted the triumph for Madrid from the 90th with Barcelona looking to get an equalizer.

Madrid leads the team 13 points. Barcelona has 7 using a match in your mind.

Gone would be that the listless Madrid which was ashamed in house losses from Cádiz and Shakhtar Donetsk within the preceding week.

Ramos was pumped from this reduction Cádiz in halftime with a knee knock which also sidelined him to the Shakhtar defeat at the Champions League.

Together with back him barking orders at the middle of its own defence, Madrid has been the competitive, streamlined side which had won the league in Barcelona last year.

Ramos additionally demonstrated crucial in assault if he’d used his wiles to grapple with Lenglet then complain after he dropped to the turf after the protector’s tug.

“The two Lenglet and that I take our understanding to the limitation, and in such a instance it had been quite apparent,” Ramos said. “He caught me was leaping. The VAR is there to assist and I think that it was a punishment. Then we went searching for a third target when they’d endured that blow to their sanity instead of simply sitting .”

Barcelona’s U.S. guardian Sergiño Dest, making only his third start for his new team had his own doubts.

“I do not understand (if it had been a punishment ),” explained Dest. “However, for meit is similar to play ”

This was the very first”clásico” game performed with no enthusiasts because the Spanish Celtics closed all stadiums into the people after because the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

