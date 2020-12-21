Rammstein’s Until Lindemann launches ‘Doctor Dick’ on line shop and erotic merch

Rammstein’s Till Lindemann has launched a new online shop termed Medical doctor Dick, which sells a range of erotic merch.

The products up for grabs on the store array from the mostly harmless “Doctor Dick” socks and shower shoes, to raunchier goods.

Among them are a vibrator modelled on Lindemann’s very own microphone, a “Golden Shower” glowing wine, a necklace with a penis attraction and condoms. Followers can also acquire a wall-mountable dildo that arrives with detachable eyeglasses and a mounting plate signed by the frontman.

Selling prices range from €1.49 (£1.35) for the “premium” condoms to €349 (£318) for the necklace.

The retail outlet opened on December 16 and a welcome put up on the web page reads: “The Medical doctor is all set to see you now, fellow individuals. The practise has now ultimately opened. Up coming remember to!” You can look at it out in this article.

In November, Lindemann produced a new Countrywide Geographic photo book in collaboration with fellow musician Joey Kelly.

The German-language e book, Amazonas: Reise zum Rio Javari (Amazon: Journey On The Río Yavarí), paperwork the pair’s journey down the Javary River in between Brazil and Peru. It attributes photographs by Thomas Statchelhaus and Matthias Matthies, alongside poems by Lindemann and interviews with both musicians.

Meanwhile, earlier in November, the band Lindemann declared their break up. The group was comprised of the Rammstein frontman and Peter Tägtgren, guitarist for death metallic group Hypocrisy. In a put up on social media, the duo confirmed they experienced “ended their collaboration” and would be “pursuing their own plans in the future”.