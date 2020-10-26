Rami Malek Wears’Star Trek’ Sweatshirt Up & About in WeHo

Rami Malek is currently a lover of Star Trek! )

The 39-year old Oscar-winning celebrity stationed on the telephone whilst making his way from The London Resort on Friday afternoon (October 23) at West Hollywood, Calif.

Rami stepped out at a glowing blue sweatshirt — like what the figures wear Star Trek — paired with a reddish face mask because he had been seen getting in to his journey and going out for the afternoon.

Within the last many months, Rami was placing low amid the continuing wellness pandemic. Back in August, Rami and girlfriend Lucy Boynton matched up with a few of their Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars while outside at night in London.

It was recently announced the launch of Rami‘s forthcoming James Bond film No Time to Die was pushed back again due to the pandemic. Learn its new scheduled launch date .