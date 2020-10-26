Rami Malek Stays Safe at Face Mask While Out & About in WeHo

Rami Malek staying safe while still outside in WeHo! )

The 39-year old Oscar-winning celebrity walked on the telephone when earning his way from The London Resort on Friday afternoon (October 23) at West Hollywood, Calif.

Rami stepped out at a glowing blue sweatshirt paired with a red facial mask because he had been seen getting in to his journey and going out for the afternoon.

Within the last many months, Rami was putting low amid the continuing wellness pandemic. Back in August, Rami and girlfriend Lucy Boynton fulfilled with a few of the Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars while outside at night in London.

It was recently announced the launch of Rami‘s forthcoming James Bond film No Time to Die was pushed back again due to the pandemic. Learn its newest scheduled launch date .

FYI: Rami Malek is sporting a Prada sweatshirt.