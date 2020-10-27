Rajkummar Rao place to step to Dharmendra’s sneakers for Chupke Chupke movie in March

Each Bollywood enthusiast will concur that Chupke Chupke is arguably among the very best Hindi comedy movies. The Hrishikesh Mukherjee film starring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmilla Tagore and Jaya Bachchan has been a enormous hit back and seems like Bollywood is ready to picture it.

Rajkummar Rao is going to be understood from the movie of the cult classic. According to a source in Mumbai Mirror, the celebrity will measure in to Dharmendra’s sneakers. The actor will perform the loverboy who’s about to visit some limitations because of his love and also to impress her loved ones. The source informs the daily,”The script is currently experiencing some rewrites since the manufacturers have decided to do justice to the first. They’re also in discussions with different actors for the use of Sukumar, professor of English masquerading as Parimal and attempting to educate botany, commissioned by Amitabh Bachchan from the first. The throw ought to be secured by December.” The movie goes on the flooring by March 2021.

Meanwhile, the Rajkummar Rao includes a couple of movies from the pipeline. He’s Challaang and Ludo upward for launch to OTT platforms. He’s wrapped up Roohi-Afza that a horror-comedy plus he’ll soon take for Badhaai do and yet a second movie where he is going to be observed with Kriti Sanon.