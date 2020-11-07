Rajkummar Rao explains why he seems around Shah Rukh Khan

Rajkummar Rao is arguably among the most gifted actors in the business and there is no denying the truth. His performances over the past couple of decades, particularly, have established him among the greatest celebrities in the business.

At a recent interview,” Rao disclosed his main inspiration was none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The actor said, “I love Shah Rukh sir. I’m an actor for him. While climbing up in Gurgaon, ” I was used to mimic him. I had been so fond of him when I arrived at Mumbai for the first time in course XI, I moved into Bandra and stood out Mannat (SRK’s house ) for hours, hoping to have a glance of him. As soon as I became a celebrity, I got a golden chance to meet him in his home. Naturally, I’ve met him a few times then. He’s among the most charming people I’ve ever met. He causes you to feel special and whomever has fulfilled him might vouch for it. Beyond the simple fact that I adore him as a performer, he’s a wonderful human being.”

Rajkummar Rao will be observed at Anurag Basu’s Ludo that is available to flow November 12.