Rajkotupdates.News: The Needle-Free Covid Vaccine ZyCov-D Could Be Available Next Week!

According to a Hindustan Times story, the Covid-19 vaccine ZyCov-D may be introduced by the Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila into the national vaccination program the next week.

The Union Government has chosen to utilize ZyCov-D, a DNA-based and needle-free Covid-19 vaccine, first on adults, according to the report. It has been approved for emergency use for those 12 years of age and older.

Related: Rajkot News Update: 135 MOUs Were Signed During the Sixth Phase of The Vibrant Gujarat Summit!

In the initial phase, ZyCov-D might be implemented in seven states. Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are the seven states.

A painless vaccination experience is provided with a needle-free vaccine, which also lessens serious adverse effects. ‘PharmaJet’, a painless needle-free application, will be used to provide the vaccination.

Each dosage of the vaccination costs 358 dollars, which is made up of 265 dollars for each shot and an additional 93 dollars for the needle-free applicator. The prices do not include GST.

ZyCov-D must be taken in three doses spaced 28 days apart. The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) already authorized the ZyCov-D vaccine for emergency use in August 2021. The Indian government had already requested one crore dose of ZyCov-D.