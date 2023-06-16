Rajkotupdates.News: WhatsApp Can Now Hear Voice Texts Before Sending Them!

WhatsApp has recently introduced a preview feature for voice messages, allowing you to determine whether your ramblings make some semblance of logic before sending them to others. The messaging service owned by Meta stated that the feature has been gradually rolled out over the past few weeks and is now available on all platforms, including iOS, Android, web, and desktop.

The option to preview a voice message appears after you select the stop button to end a recording, according to the feature’s help page. Then, you can preview it using the triangle play icon, delete it using the trash can icon, or transmit it using the send button.

They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send. pic.twitter.com/ohnEVrGTvD — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 14, 2021

A slew of new updates have been released or are rumored to be in the works for WhatsApp’s voice message feature, among which are audio previews. The service added the ability to alter the playback speed of voice notes during listening earlier this year (ideal for quickly getting through lengthy and rambling messages), and according to WABetaInfo, it will soon be possible to pause and resume recording a voice message. This feature has been confirmed to be available in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS.

However, more intriguing features may be forthcoming. In September, WhatsApp confirmed it was in the early stages of developing a voice transcription feature that could enable users to read a transcription of a voice message instead of listening to it. Then, in October, WABetaInfo reported that it had also discovered indications of a “global voice message player” feature that would enable users to listen to voice notes while browsing other WhatsApp conversations.

There is no information regarding when (or, in some cases, if) WhatsApp will implement these new voice message features. However, the ability to observe a voice note prior to sending it is a promising beginning.