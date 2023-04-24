Rajkotupdates.News : PUBG Developer Krafton Sues Free Fire Developer Garena, Apple, and Google!

The company that made PUBG, Krafton, has sued Garena, Apple, and Google. Krafton said that Garena copied PUBG: Battlegrounds when it made the battle royale games Free Fire and Free Fire Max. It is suing Apple and Google for putting the games in their app stores. Krafton also said that Google had movies on YouTube that showed how the Garena games Free Fire and Free Fire Max were played. It is also said that Krafton has done a few things against battle royale games.

The charge of copyright infringement was shared by The Verge. It says that Krafton has sued Garena, the company that made Free Fire and Free Fire Max. The creator of the popular battle royale game PUBG said that Garena copied it. In the case, Krafton also said that Garena has made “hundreds of millions of dollars” from sales of two games and that both Apple and Google have made a lot of money from selling the two Free Fire apps. Both apps can still be found in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Krafton says that on December 21, it did things to stop Free Fire and Free Fire Max. First, they asked Garena to “immediately stop its exploitation of Free Fire and Free Fire Max, including by rescinding its apparent permission to Apple and Google.” Garena didn’t seem to want to do it. Also, the creator of PUBG asked Apple and Google to “stop distributing and exploiting” the two games on their platforms. However, both app stores still have the games mentioned.

YouTube was also asked to take down a number of videos that “blatantly infringe” on Battlegrounds, as well as the full-length film that did the same thing. These videos are still on Google’s site for sharing videos. If you want to know more about the movie, here’s a sneak peek.

In the case, it was also said that Garena sold a game in Singapore in 2017 that was a copy of PUBG: Battlegrounds. Krafton said that the claims had been settled, but that there was no licensing deal between the two game makers.

Sensor Tower told The Verge that players spent $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,153 crores) on Free Fire in 2021. This is a 48 percent increase from the previous year. Even though Krafton made $2.98 billion (about Rs. 22,087 crores) during the same time period, it only grew by 7% from the year before. The publication also checked the Appfigures data and said that, even though the revenue numbers were different, the data showed that Free Fire was getting more famous and making more money than PUBG.