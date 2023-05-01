Rajkotupdates.News: Elon Musk Has Stated that He Will Pay More than $11 Billion in Taxes!

Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from the United States, took to Twitter earlier this week in response to Time magazine’s designation of Elon Musk as its “Person of the Year” to say that Musk should pay taxes and cease “freeloading off everyone else.”

For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

Related: Rajkotupdates.News: Drinking Lemon Has the Same Health Benefits as Ingesting It!

Musk responded via Twitter: “If you opened your eyes for two seconds, you would realize that I will pay more taxes than any American in the history of the country this year.”

Musk has sold nearly $14 billion worth of Tesla shares over the course of the last few weeks.

The market value of Tesla surpassed $1 trillion this year, making it more valuable than Ford Motor and General Motors combined.