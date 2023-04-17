Rajkot News Update: 135 MOUs Were Signed During the Sixth Phase of The Vibrant Gujarat Summit!

Rajkot Updates News During the sixth phase of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, 135 memorandums of understanding were signed. The sixth segment of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit has concluded in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. The summit convened from January 11 to 13, 2023, was a tremendous success.

During the summit, 135 Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were signed between various national and international businesses and the government of Gujarat. Multiple industries, including manufacturing, infrastructure, tourism, and energy, have signed MOUs. Through the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Gujarat has highlighted its assets, commercial opportunities, and potential. This article will describe the sixth segment of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and the MOUs signed at the summit.

Overview of The Sixth Phase of The Vibrant Gujarat Summit

The Gujarat government established the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2003 to encourage national and international investment in the state. The summit provides the state government with an opportunity to showcase its business-friendly policies, infrastructure, and investment opportunities to investors from India and around the globe. The Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, inaugurated the sixth phase of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Rajkot, Gujarat’s fourth-largest metropolis.

The topic of the sixth iteration of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit is “Gujarat: Building a Resilient Future.” This topic was intended to emphasize sustainable development and highlight Gujarat’s efforts to attain economic growth while protecting the environment. Over 5,000 attendees from over 100 countries, including ministers, officials, and CEOs, attended the conference.

Intergovernmental Agreements Signed During the Summit

During the sixth phase of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, numerous businesses and the Gujarati government signed 135 memorandums of understanding. These MOUs are anticipated to lure investments in Gujarat totaling INR 10 billion (approximately USD 1.3 billion). The MOUs have been ratified in the following industries:

Manufacturing

In the manufacturing sector, a number of MOUs have been signed in the engineering, textiles, and automobile industries. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has signed a memorandum of understanding to spend INR 500 crore (approximately USD 68 million) to establish an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in the state. TATA Motors, Ford India, Adani Wilmar Ltd., and JK Paper Ltd. are additional manufacturing companies that have signed MOUs.

Infrastructure

Several MOUs have been signed in the area of infrastructure, including ports, airports, and railroads. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. signed an MOU to construct and operate a container terminal at the Port of Mundra with an investment of INR 2,000 crore (approximately USD 273 million). IRCON International Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd., and GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. are additional infrastructure companies that have signed MOUs.

Tourism MOUs have been signed with the hotel, medical, and entertainment industries regarding tourism. Hilton Worldwide has consented to invest INR 200 crore (approximately USD 27 million) in the operation and management of a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad. MOUs have also been signed in the tourism sector with Max India Ltd., Aster DM Healthcare Ltd., and PVR Ltd.

Energy Energy-related memorandums of understanding have been signed in a variety of fields, including renewable energy and power transmission. ReNew Power Ltd. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a solar power facility in the state with an investment of INR 1,500 crore (approximately USD 204 million). Torrent Power Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., and Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Ltd. are additional energy companies that have signed MOUs.

Advantages of the MOUs

It is anticipated that the MOUs signed during the sixth phase of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit will have a significant positive impact on the state of Gujarat. These advantages include:

It is anticipated that more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created in Gujarat as a consequence of the MOUs.

Economic Growth It is anticipated that the investments attracted by the MOUs will strengthen and contribute to the state’s economy.

Several MOUs contain clauses for initiatives that will assist local workers in enhancing their abilities.

The MOUs in the infrastructure sector are anticipated to enhance the state’s infrastructure for transportation, utilities, and communication.

Conclusion

The sixth phase of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit was a tremendous success, as 135 MOUs were signed across a variety of industries. The MOUs are anticipated to provide significant investments and benefits to the state of Gujarat, including employment creation, economic growth, skill development, and infrastructure development. The state government utilized the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as a crucial platform to showcase to India and international investors its business-friendly policies, infrastructure, and investment opportunities.