Radio shake-up: Liam Bartlett contributes to the airwaves along with Basil Zempilas departs radio station 6PR

Perth talkback radio has been set to get a huge shake-up with high profile journalist and seasoned broadcaster Liam Bartlett place to go back to the airwaves.

” The West Australian will affirm the respected current affairs stalwart will takeover Mornings in 6PR, together with the Nine-owned channel expected to unveil its sweeping line-up modifications now.

Bartlett will replace present host Gareth Parker from the everyday 9am-12pm timeslot.

Parker is then predicted to be catapulted into 6PR’s plum Breakfast slot.

Perth-born Bartlett formerly presented Mornings about the then branded 720 ABC Perth for 2 decades, in which he topped the ratings at the aggressive talkback timeslot.

In 2006, Bartlett temporarily moved to 6PR to sponsor Mornings until he combined 60 Minutes.

Given two owns 6PR and 60 Minutes,” it might be potential for Bartlett to perform the Perth-based radio series together with keeping a TV presence around the national current events program.

Presently, 6PR’s Parker-helmed Mornings change virtually doubles its rival ABC Perth from the evaluations.

per week’s GFK radio ratings poll revealed 6PR carrying a 10.2 percent market share — well over the ABC on 5.5 percent in exactly the identical timeslot in which it comprises Jessica Strutt’s Focus.

6PR was made to create enormous adjustments to its on-air announcers following present Breakfast co-host and fresh Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas’ choice to depart the channel.

Zempilas disclosed he was departing 6PR last month prior to the outcomes of the Town of Perth election were declared.

It’s uncertain if Parker will sponsor solo or using Zempilas’ long-running co-host Steve”Millsy” Mills.

Mills might be transferred to help mend the evaluations because of its Drive slot that is its lowest score every day timeslot.

Nine Perth was contacted for comment.