Radio Caroline to broadcast Queen’s Xmas message for the initial time

Radio Caroline is to broadcast the Queen’s Christmas concept for the first time, 56 yrs after its ask for was refused for being an unauthorised broadcaster.

he well-known formerly ship-based pirate radio station was established in 1964 to enjoy pop music all working day at a time when broadcasting was dominated by the BBC and pop was played for an hour a 7 days.

It was awarded an AM waveband licence from Ofcom in 2017 – 50 % a century following the 1967 Marine Broadcasting Offences Act that was intended to scupper the pirate broadcasters.

Radio Caroline to broadcast Queenâs Xmas Information on Christmas Day – 56 a long time soon after BBC turned us down for currently being a pirate station. Caroline has experienced an Ofcom licence considering that Dec 2017 and this yr our ask for has been authorised

David Block, Radio Caroline’s previous publicity officer, reported that on December 1 1964 he contacted the BBC to request a copy of the Queen’s Xmas information.

He claimed he was explained to that, regardless of the station possessing a lot more than 12 million listeners, his request could not be taken very seriously for the reason that it was a pirate radio station.

He was explained to to come back again “if and when” he could give “evidence of qualifications as representative of an authorised broadcaster”, he said.

The station utilized for permission once more this 12 months, after getting to be an authorised broadcaster in 2017, and this time approval was granted.

Station supervisor Peter Moore claimed: “Fifty-six years is a lengthy wait around, but we are very happy to now be capable to transmit the Queen’s Xmas information.

“This will be heard on 648 AM in the South East, on DAB in several cities and towns, and globally via the net, the place we have time-shifted the information for East and West Coast US.”

Information that Radio Caroline will broadcast the Queen’s Christmas concept this yr drew a blended response on the station’s Facebook website page, with one particular writing: “Another bit of the rebel in me just died.”

Following the Marine Broadcasting Offences Act was handed in 1967, Radio Caroline ongoing to broadcast from sea until finally its ship, the Ross Revenge, was shipwrecked off the Kent coastline in 1991.

The vessel has considering the fact that been repaired and was applied to broadcast from the River Blackwater in Essex.

The station has due to the fact taken about the abandoned BBC Planet Company transmission amenities at Orfordness on the Suffolk coastline.

