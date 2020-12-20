Radio 4’s I am Sorry I Have not A Clue’s funniest definitions to make you smile this Xmas

Consider you know the this means of Christmas? Nicely, feel all over again.

The hilarious Uxbridge English Dictionary is celebrating 20 several years of different meanings to day-to-day phrases, which include some that have a festive ring.

5

The tongue-in-cheek just take on the English language was launched on Radio 4 comedy panel programme I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue two many years in the past, and it has develop into a British establishment.

Intelligent and humorous definitions contain Crucifix which means religious adhesive, Skilled outlining saggy boobs and Christmas referring to some thing a bloke call Chris is compelled to do.

Hollyhock has been defined aptly for this time of year as “the artwork of pawning Christmas decorations”.

Here we convey your some of the ideal entries . . .

5

ALASKA: I’ll go and ask my girlfriend.

AMOK: I’m wonderful.

BARBECUE: A extended line of plastic dolls.

BUSKING: Owner of several buses.

CHAMPAGNE: To pretend harm.

Xmas: One thing Chris is compelled to do.

COCONUT: Ridiculous about incredibly hot chocolate.

CONDESCENDING: Prisoner in a lift.

CRUCIFIX: Spiritual adhesive.

5

DICTATOR: A humorously shaped root vegetable.

Qualified: Saggy boobs.

EXTRACTOR Supporter: 1 who applied to like farm equipment.

Equipment: An alcoholic drink for a ventriloquist.

GELATINE: A product for reducing the heads off jelly babies.

GODSPEED: It is raining.

HARUM-SCARUM: A really terrifying haircut.

HIPPOCAMPUS: A incredibly huge, homosexual cat.

HOLLYHOCK: The artwork of pawning Christmas decorations.

5

INQUEST: A search for pubs.

Intelligent: A man on Television.

JUSTICE: Practically nothing other than ice.

KETCHUP: To acquire length on someone.

KINGDOM: A contraceptive specially created for royalty.

KNICKERS: Kleptomaniacs.

Realizing: Not able to fly.

LAVENDER: Someone whose sole function is to damage toilets.

5

LOBSTER: Another person addicted to throwing points.

MAMBO: Feminine version of Rambo.

MASTIFF: A group of younger males observing a blue motion picture.

NOMAD: Review of gnomes.

NUDITY: A tune for when the outdated 1 receives stale and unexciting.

PAPIST: Dad’s drunk.

OCTAGON: A useless octopus.

WINCE: A setting on Jonathan Ross’s washing equipment.

Which is A WRAP Strangers say my kid’s a ‘spoiled brat’ immediately after I expended £600 on Christmas items Delivery BETRAYAL Spouse discovers his wife is cheating during the birth of ‘his’ son Left TO Experience My spouse is battling pores and skin cancer after staying ‘turned away’ from clinic SO Gown-FUL Kate & Meghan’s marriage dressmaker ‘nearly homeless & are unable to feed kids’ Which is A WRAP I only give next-hand presents & wrap them in newspaper – Xmas has cost me £87 SLEIGH IT Mum who didn’t devote a penny on son’s Xmas offers shares totally free reward notion

TELEPATHY: When you just cannot be a***d to switch in excess of the Television.

PERVERSION: The cat’s side of the story.

ZEBRA: One thing worn under ze dress.

Bought a tale? RING The Sun on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL [email protected] isles