Rachel Uchitel’s Emotional New Interview About Tiger Woods

“I do not like to be branded as a household-wrecker — that is not who I am. I am a 45-calendar year-old female.”

Rachel Uchitel bought choked up as she opened up about her affair with Tiger Woods, additional than 10 decades following it blew up in the media.

Their connection was uncovered in 2009, when the golfing superstar was married to the mom of his two small children, Elin Nordegren. Whilst Uchitel wound up being just 1 of the a lot of females who claimed they experienced relationships with Woods at the time, she received the most push protection — and, it seems, the most backlash.

In advance of her look in HBO’s 2-aspect documentary “Tiger,” Uchitel did an emotional interview with Billy Bush for “Further,” in which she discussed why she made the decision to talk out once more now.

“I have been silent for above a ten years now, and I felt that it was really vital to me to talk only at the time in my life, due to the fact I have spent all these yrs permitting individuals consider what they want to feel and say what they want to say,” she advised Bush. “I desired to just take the shackles off and be capable tell my story for me. Due to the fact I have genuinely expended several years beneath the disgrace of what’s been likely on.”

She acknowledges she built a “error,” and with that miscalculation comes a shame “that I’m heading to offer with personally.”

“But, you know, it truly is one particular point to then go for a ten years of people today seeking to disgrace me, and I needed to set the record straight on what took place,” she claimed. “I am searching forward to this documentary coming out due to the fact it seriously does exhibit that the media took the chance to blame me for another person else humiliating their spouse.”

Bush pointed out that her story was equivalent to that of Monica Lewinsky, who took the brunt of the media warmth for President Monthly bill Clinton’s affair with her. When asked if the two have at any time spoken, Uchitel confirmed that they experienced. “I have, just lately,” she stated, and extra that, “I have to hold that interaction non-public. She’s a very great lady.”

Uchitel went on to say that 1 instant should not define a person’s everyday living — and extra that she would not “like to be branded as a household-wrecker.” She mentioned, “Which is not who I am. I’m a 45-12 months-previous woman. I built one particular incorrect change 10 yrs ago. I didn’t make a negative convert, I failed to throw somebody down the stairs. I failed to destroy anyone. I manufactured a slip-up. Every person makes errors.”

Expressing “the complete point has made my daily life a living hell for the previous 10 yrs,” Uchitel is adamant that she was “not a mistress” and was in its place “in a actual romance” with Woods.

“I want persons to depart me on your own about it. I designed a bad decision,” she extra. “And I regret it, and I am humiliated about it and my apology is to two men and women, not the world, two people.”

As for whether Woods himself has ever achieved out to her with an apology, Uchitel once all over again bought emotional as she claimed she couldn’t answer that.

“I would just hope that it’s possible at this level, now that most people is aware of my identify, they may just maybe want to think me a small bit,” she included. “That I am not that dreadful of a person and they could maybe give me a probability this time close to.”

“Tiger” debuts January 10 on HBO and HBO Max.

