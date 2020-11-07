Rachel Maddow into Miss Election Coverage After Potential COVID vulnerability

For the last week, Rachel Maddow‘s really been a continuous presence in the houses of MSNBC audiences. On Friday night, the server won’t be sitting in the information desk.

At an announcement contributed with Twitter, The Rachel Maddow Show host stated that beginning tonight she is going to probably be off the air following a possible vulnerability to COVID-19. “Everything occurs, all at the same time,” the news anchor mentioned. “I’ve had a close touch test positive for COVID–I have tested negative so far but will probably be in home quarantining’therefore it is safe for me to return on the job without putting anyone in danger.”

She continued,”You’ll be in great hands tonight using Nicolle [Wallace] and Joy [Reid] and Brian [Williams] and Excellent and Great Mr. [Steve] Kornacki along with the entire MSNBC crew. See you shortly! Wishing everyone calm and patience; these remarkable occasions bring out the finest in most people.”

The writer’s break out of the information desk comes in an authentic inopportune moment. Since the 2020 U.S. presidential elections salary on, Americans are still waiting with bated breath to get upgrades from nations which are still counting votes.

In accordance with NBC Newsthat the outcomes are still too close to predict but former Vice President Joe Biden is now contributing President Donald Trump.