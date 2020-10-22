Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Defend Their Long-Distance Marriage

Following a year of marriage, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and spouse Bryan Abasolo are safeguarding their long tail relationship.

Rachel and Bryan fell in love with The Bachelorette at 2017. They have married in August 2019 in the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico facing a ton of Bachelor Nation guests, such as Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian.

Even though Rachel is operating in the West Coast as a TV and podcast sponsor, Bryan still has his own nurse company in Miami.

About the Dr. ABS Healthcast podcast, both Rachel and Bryan opened about their choice to live apart much of their time while they operate in their own professions.

“I did not proceed to L.A. since I simply adore the town,” Rachel explained in a clip Bryan published on Instagram. “You are focusing on your own practice and building it into a location you would like it to function, and I’m here in L.A. functioning for Extra and performing different things, and we are doing so to finally bring ourselves collectively. We’ve got a deadline for ourselves. We all know where we are goingwe all know where we are headed, and we all understand what we’re attempting to build since Abasolos.”