R Madhavan speaks about his hatke movie options

R Madhavan was regarded as a stunt as well as also the boy-next-door in his previous movies. But see his films now and the celebrity has surprised everybody with his selection of characters. In his current movies Savyasachi and Nishabdham, the actor has depicted gray shades and also the his lovers have adored his performances in the two.

Talking to Hyderabad Times concerning the appreciation he’s obtained from his supporters and the way he is convinced that it will not function as a poor role model,” he stated,”Fans do not replicate me once I conquer villains, so I am convinced they will not replicate me kill somebody onscreen either. (Laughs) Celebrities are character models for the way they’re in actual life, not because of their personalities ”

Talking to a different day, he said that his focus has shifted to the sort of roles he is searching for because the lockdown,”Lockdown wasn’t easy for me, the same as anyone else actually. A whole lot of folks were hooked on me and that I was anxious as to how I’d afford. However, the thought was to continue doing the ideal thing” He added stating,”When it concerns the scripts also, I am searching for stories that can make sense after the pandemic, something which’ll make my viewers grin rather than adding to their concerns. There is a change in the sort of content created in India at the moment, with lots of searching for content that is more realistic. Interesting times lie ahead”

R Madhavan would probably be seen in Nambi Narayanan biopic branded Rocketry.