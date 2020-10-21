R. Kelly’s Appeal For Bail Denied By Judge – AGAIN!!

R. Kelly has his most recent petition for bond refused by a judge, so which makes it number seven.

Kelly’s attorneys tried to appeal to his previous bail denials by detailing his latest jailhouse beating. They said the team didn’t”lift a finger” before the end of Kelly’s beatdown.

US District Judge Harry Leinenweber wasn’t persuaded and refused the petition.

“While this episode is about, it doesn’t warrant immediate launch,” Leinenweber composed, according to Page Six. “This remote incident doesn’t imply the Bureau of Prisons is not capable of housing Mr. Kelly.”

The inmate who conquer Kelly has been moved from the center.

“If, discharge from custody isn’t the right treatment for this wrong,” the judge stated. “If Mr. Kelly wants to challenge the terms of his confinement and also the MCC’s capacity to shield himhe could attract those claims in another civil actions after suitable exhaustion of administrative remedies,” Leinenweber added.

He probably will.