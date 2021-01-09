R.I.P. Michael Apted – Dark Horizons

Acclaimed British director Michael Apted has died in Los Angeles. He was 79 and no lead to of demise was right away out there.

Apted is most well known for helming the sequence of a long time-spanning 7 Up documentaries along with quite a few films throughout the many years.

Making his debut with “The Triple Echo” in 1972 and adopted that up with 1974’s “Stardust”. He grew to become pretty very well recognized in the 1980s and 1990s as an American thriller director with films such as “Blink,” “Gorky Park,” “Extreme Actions,” “Enigma” and “Enough”.

Some of his extra perfectly known film contain famed Sissy Spacek Oscar-profitable drama “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” the Oscar nominated “Gorillas in the Mist” with Sigourney Weaver, “Nell” with Jodie Foster and “Critical Condition” with Richard Pryor.

He also directed several huge studio films, most famously Pierce Brosnan’s 3rd James Bond film “The Entire world is Not Enough” in 1999, and the fantasy sequel “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” which suffered from its spending budget staying slashed in half.

He was also recognized for helming songs documentaries like “Bring on the Night” and “The Extensive Way Residence,” and also served three terms as president of the Director’s Guild of The united states from 2003-09.

