Quibi Is Shutting Down after 6 Months

October 22, 2020
Quibi is saying goodbye. 

Based on a report by The Wall Street Journalthat the multi-billion dollar flowing system is closing down after weeks of fiscal problems –even despite having increased $1. 75 billion in shareholders. Quibi later affirmed the information, declaring,”It’s with a remarkably deep heart that now we’re announcing that we’re winding down the company and trying to promote its technology and content resources.” 

The stage was set by manufacturer Jeffrey Katzenberg and made to deliver high quality short-form material for those on the move. Its displays –with episodes 10 minutes or not –were created to be viewed on a telephone and featured some extremely large names.

Liam Hemsworth, Chrissy Teigen, Zac Efron, Anna Kendrick, Darren Criss, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Steph Curry, Idris Elba, Tyra Banks, Justin Timberlake and many, many more celebrities all had displays on the stage, and it may have been a hit if it were not for its worldwide pandemic.

Quibi went on April 6, 2020, under a month to many nations entering lockdown, meaning virtually nobody was about the move and searching for brief form articles they could just watch in their telephones. 

