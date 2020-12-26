Queen’s Speech most viewed Xmas programme with viewers of 6.3m

he Queen’s once-a-year festive broadcast was the most programme on Christmas Day, with an common audience of 6.3million.

She delivered a message of hope to the country, praising the “indomitable spirit” of all those who have risen “magnificently” to the challenges of the pandemic.

Call The Midwife’s Christmas Day exclusive was also a scores strike soon after currently being watched by an typical of 5.4 million viewers.

The drama was the next most watched programme on Christmas Working day, according to the BBC.

Blankety Blank Christmas Particular, Strictly Come Dancing Xmas Countdown, The Wheel and Coronation Avenue were being also between the most popular programmes, in accordance to regular viewing figures.

Kate Phillips, performing controller of BBC A person, mentioned: “BBC A single experienced the most well known exhibit on Christmas Day as audiences escaped to Poplar for the Contact The Midwife unique.

"I'm genuinely proud of the assortment and top quality of programmes we have demonstrated across this distinctive working day.

“BBC One entertained the nation and supplied something for all people to get pleasure from following a particularly hard 12 months.”

Blankety Blank Christmas Special was viewed by 5.3 million persons, although Strictly Occur Dancing Christmas Countdown was viewed by 4.9 million viewers.

The celeb dancing programme showcased a tribute to the late tv presenter Caroline Flack, who earlier gained the competition.

BBC One particular gameshow The Wheel, hosted by Michael McIntyre, was viewed by an common of 4.7 million.

ITV soaps Coronation Avenue and Emmerdale were being viewed by 4.5 million and 3.6 million respectively.

The Christmas particular of comedy Mrs Brown’s Boys attracted 3.8 million viewers, when EastEnders was viewed by 3.5 million.