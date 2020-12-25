Queen’s Speech 2020: Monarch shows just one particular image of Philip as Harry, Meghan and Andrew are left out of royal footage

he Queen chose to show just just one image of Prince Philip on her desk for her 2020 Christmas message.

The one photograph mirrored the Queen and Philip’s time expended alongside one another in lockdown and their final decision to have a silent Xmas as a couple at Windsor.

A lot of other individuals across the country were probable owning pared back again family members gatherings immediately after it was declared that thousands and thousands would facial area more durable coronavirus limits about the festive period of time.

Footage proven in the course of the monarch’s handle highlighted clips of Prince Charles and Camilla, the Cambridges, the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, and Princess Anne.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as doing work royals in March, were being not highlighted in the any of the movie montages of major situations from the royal year that illustrated the broadcast. Prince Andrew was also equally not revealed in any footage or photograph.

Past yr the pair had been also still left out of a assortment of pics on the Queen’s desk which incorporated photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their little ones.

Queen offers personalized concept of hope in her Xmas Working day address

The concept was recorded in mid-December with a pared back again film crew in accordance with appropriate steerage, and observed the Queen wearing an Angela Kelly prosperous purple dress with a Queen Mother diamond and mother of pearl shell brooch.

The brooch, which options a shell motif in diamonds studded with a one spherical pearl, was intended by Lord Courtauld-Thompson and was made in 1919.

It was still left to The Queen Mom in 1944 by his sister, Winifred Hope Thomson. The Queen Mother wore this brooch all over her life time, like on her 100th birthday on 4th August 2000.

Her Majesty The Queen has worn the brooch a number of instances, together with on Remembrance Sunday in 2018, the 60th anniversary of her accession to the throne and her father King George VI's demise in 2012, the wedding day of her eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall in 2011, and the unveiling of a statue of the Queen Mother on the Shopping mall in February 2009.

Filming of the speech took area with unique medical advice. The only people today authorized in the space ended up the two cameramen and a single other member of the crew. Length protocols ended up followed and acceptable PPE worn.