Queen’s Speech 2020: Her Majesty’s message of hope as she tells those missing family this Christmas ‘you are not alone’

Princess Elizabeth waving from the carriage as she drives in London in May 1928 PA

The Queen wearing the Imperial State Crown and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in uniform of Admiral of the Fleet wave from the balcony to the onlooking crowds around the gates of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation in 1953 PA

The Queen sitting with her corgis at Virginia Water to watch competitors, including Prince Philip in the Marathon of the European Driving Championship, part of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1973 PA

The then the Duke and Duchess of York with their daughter Princess Elizabeth at her christening on May 1, 1926. It was not expected that Elizabeth would become Queen PA

Princess Elizabeth arriving at Olympia for the Royal Tournament in 1930 PA

Two-year-old Princess Margaret with her sister Princess Elizabeth in 1933 PA

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her eldest daughter on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after the coronation of King George VI in May, 1937 PA

Princess Elizabeth after she broadcast on Children’s Hour from Buckingham Palace in October 1940 PA

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) and King George VI with Elizabeth in April 1944, shortly before her 18th birthday PA

Elizabeth at the wheel of an Army vehicle when she served during the Second World War in the Auxiliary Territorial Service in January 1945 PA

Elizabeth holding her son Prince Charles after his christening ceremony in Buckingham Palace in December 1948 PA

Princess Elizabeth and Lt Philip Mountbatten at Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony, November 20, 1947 PA

And with her baby daughter, Princess Anne, after her christening at Buckingham Palace in October 1950 PA

Queen Elizabeth II, in a black mourning outfit, waving as she returns to Clarence House in London the day after she became Queen in February 1952 PA

Queen Elizabeth wearing the St Edward Crown and carrying the Sceptre and the Rod after her coronation at Westminster Abbey, June 2 1953 PA

Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill bowing to Queen Elizabeth as he welcomes her and the Duke of Edinburgh to 10 Downing Street for dinner in April 1955 PA

Her Majesty holds Prince Andrew during an outing in the grounds at Balmoral, Scotland. He was the first child to be born to a reigning monarch for 103 years PA

The Queen wearing a leopard-skin coat at a Sandown Park race meeting in March 1962 PA

England captain Bobby Moore receives the Jules Rimet Trophy from The Queen after England defeated West Germany in 1966 AP

The Royal Family in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor, Berkshire. Left to right: Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew in 1968 PA

The Queen on a walk-about in Portsmouth during her Silver Jubilee tour of Great Britain in June 1977 PA

Her Majesty on a walkabout during a visit to Liberia, Antigua, during her Silver Jubilee tour of the Caribbean in October 1977. The Queen has travelled around the world 42 times, visiting 117 countries according to the official count during her 90 years – and all without a passport PA

Queen Elizabeth II with some of her corgis walking the Cross Country course during the second day of the Windsor Horse Trials in 1980 PA

Mother Teresa with the Queen in New Delhi, India in 1983 PA

The Queen Mother, The Queen, Prince William, Prince Harry and the Prince and Princess of Wales after the christening ceremony of Harry in December 1984 PA

Her Majesty takes the salute of the Household Guards regiments during the Trooping of the Colour ceremony in London in June 1985 PA

The Queen surveys the scene at following the fire at Windsor Castle in November 1992 PA

The Queen surveys the damage caused by the fire inside Windsor Castle in 1992 PA

South Africa’s President Nelson Mandela greets The Queen as she steps from the royal yacht Britannia in Cape Town at the official start of the her first visit to the country since 1947 PA

Nelson Mandela, President of South Africa, and The Queen ride in a carriage along the Mall in 1996 PA

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh viewing the floral tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace following her death in 1997 PA

Members of the Royal Family appear with The Queen Mother during celebrations to mark her 101st birthday in 2001 Getty Images

The Queen and Prince Philip ride in the Golden State Carriage at the head of a parade from Buckingham Palace to St Paul’s Cathedral celebrating the Queen’s Golden Jubilee along The Mall in 2002 Getty Images

The Queen waves to the crowd as she rides in the Gold State coach from Buckingham Palace to St Paul’s Cathedral for a service of Thanksgiving to celebrate to her Golden Jubilee PA

Her Majesty – and Berry the corgi – with the England rugby squad after the 2003 Rugby World Cup win PA

The Queen smiles in 2004 during her visit of the Light Cavalry of the Honourable Artillery Company to present a Royal Warrant in Windsor Getty Images

Prince of Wales and his new bride Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with their families (L-R back row) Prince Harry, Prince William, Tom and Laura Parker Bowles (L-R front row) Duke of Edinburgh,The Queen and Camilla’s father Major Bruce Shand in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony in 2005 Getty Images

The Queen in the Regency Room at Buckingham Palace in London looking at some of the cards which have been sent to her for her 80th birthday in April 2006 PA

The Queen attends the Royal Windsor Horseshow in 2007 Getty Images

The Queen is handed a puck by President of Slovakia Ivan Gasparovic before throwing in the puck to start an ice hockey match between Aqua City Poprad and Guildford Flames in 2008 Getty Images

The Queen meets singer Lady Gaga following the Royal Variety Performance in 2009 Getty Images

The Queen watches the International Driving Competition at the Royal Windsor Horse Show held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire in 2009 PA

The Queen studies and re-launches the new layout of the Monarchy Website in 2010 Getty Images

The Queen inspects the Grenadier Guards in 2010 before presenting their new colours in the garden of Buckingham Palace Getty Images

The Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wear 3 D glasses to watch a display and pilot a JCB digger, during a visit to the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research centre in 2010 Getty Images

The Queen places a wreathe at Ground Zero in 2010 in New York to honor the victims of September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center AFP/Getty Images

The Duke of Edinburgh looks on as aThe Queen talks with Pope Benedict XVI exchange gifts during an audience in the Morning Drawing Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh in 2010 PA

U.S. President Barack Obama, The Queen and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive at Winfield House, the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America, in Regent’s Park in 2011 Getty Images

The Queen is escorted by her grandson Prince William during a visit to RAF Valley in 2011 Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II drives her Range Rover as she attends Windsor Horse Show in 2011 Getty Images

On stage outside Buckingham Palace in London with Charles, Camilla and a host of pop stars at the Diamond Jubilee concert during celebrations to mark her 60 years as sovereign in 2012 PA

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Queen, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge onboard the Spirit of Chartwell during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in 2012 Getty Images

The Queen appears in cameo role for the opening of the London 2012 Olympic Games

The Queen speaks during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games Getty Images

The Queen attends an audience with Pope Francis, during their one-day visit to Rome in 2013 Getty Images

The Queen and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales watch the action during the Braemar Highland Games in 2014 Getty Images

Queen posts first tweet signed ‘Elizabeth R’ in 2014

The Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit the Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red evolving art installation at the Tower of London in 2014 PA

The Queen sitting next to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh looks up during the Queen’s Speech in House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in 2015 Getty Images

Her Majesty attends the formal unveiling of the new logo for Crossrail, which is being named the Elizabeth line, at the construction site of the Bond Street station in central London, February 23, 2016 Reuters

The Queen sits at a desk in the Regency Room after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace in 2016 Getty Images

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charles, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, The Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh watch a fly past during the Trooping the Colour in 2017 Getty Images

The Queen arriving at the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark her 90th birthday at St. Paul’s Cathedral Alex Lentati

The Queen hands out Maundy money during the Royal Maundy service at Leicester Cathedral in 2017 Reuters

The Queen and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh (C-R) attend the Royal Maundy Service in Leicester Cathedral in 2017 EPA

The Queen smiles as she departs after officially re-opening the The National Army Museum in 2017 Getty Images

The Queen arrives at Hull Railway Station, during a visit to the city to mark its year as the UK City of Culture PA

Service: The Duke of Edinburgh, The Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall observe from a balcony during the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph in 2017 PA

Queen Elizabeth II sits and laughs with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2018 Getty Images

The Queen joins Anna Wintour on the front row at London Fashion Week AW18 PA

The Queen posts her first ever Instagram message in 2019 @RoyalFamily

The Queen smiling during a visit to the headquarters of British Airways at Heathrow Airport, London, to mark their centenary year PA

US President Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, Melania Trump, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, during a group photo ahead of the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London PA

The Queen with keeper Maia Gordon as Olive the duck walks alongside them during a visit to Gorgie City Farm in Edinburgh. PA