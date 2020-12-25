Queen’s Speech 2020: Her Majesty’s message of hope as she tells those missing family this Christmas ‘you are not alone’

he Queen delivered a touching day Christmas Day message as she reflected on how a year that has kept people apart, has also “in many ways brought us closer”.
In her annual address, the monarch praised the “indomitable spirit” of those who have risen “magnificently” to the challenges of the pandemic.
The speech, recorded before Boris Johnson announced millions would face tougher coronavirus restrictions before Christmas, saw the Queen sympathise with those unable to see family and friends.
“Of course, for many, this time of year will be tinged with sadness: some mourning the loss of those dear to them, and others missing friends and family members distanced for safety, when all they’d really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand,” said the Queen.
“If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers.”
She told the nation “but we need life to go on”, after describing how major religious festivals for many faiths had been disrupted this year.
The personal message was written by the Queen, as it is every year, and her words are likely to have added poignancy given the upheaval many families will have experienced due to Covid-19.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as working royals in March, were not featured in the photo and video montages of major events from the royal year that illustrated the broadcast.
Speaking from Windsor Castle, the Queen said: “Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought us closer.”
The head of state delivered her message from a desk where the only family photo on show was a private portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh chosen by the Queen.
It reflected the Queen and Philip’s decision to have a quiet Christmas as a couple at Windsor and was symbolic of people across the country who have also chosen to have pared back family gatherings.
(
Footage of Captain Sir Tom Moore being knighted was shown during the Queen’s speech
/ Reuters )
The Queen added: “Across the Commonwealth, my family and I have been inspired by stories of people volunteering in their communities, helping those in need.
“In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have risen magnificently to the challenges of the year, and I am so proud and moved by this quiet, indomitable spirit. To our young people in particular I say thank you for the part you have played.”
The Queen began her address, delivered from the castle’s Green Drawing Room, by highlighting how the lights that fill our homes at Christmas also symbolise “hope”.
And she said fireworks that had filled the skies above Windsor last month, as residents celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, provided a “joyous moment of hope and unity”.
The head of state added how she had celebrated International Nurses Day on the 200th anniversary of the birth of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale – famously known as the lady with the lamp.
“Today, our front-line services still shine that lamp for us – supported by the amazing achievements of modern science – and we owe them a debt of gratitude,” said the Queen.
She added: “We continue to be inspired by the kindness of strangers and draw comfort that – even on the darkest nights – there is hope in the new dawn.”
During the broadcast, images showing life under lockdown from the Duchess of Cambridge’s Hold Still photographic project were shown.
Steph James’ picture of her one-year-old son placing his hand on a window while his great-grandmother, on the other side of the glass, kissed his hand, was featured.
(
Queen Elizabeth II talking with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle
/ PA )
Footage of Sir Tom being knighted by the Queen at Windsor Castle was also shown and the many video calls conducted by the royal family as official engagements moved online during the pandemic.
The head of state was seen among a wall of faces taking part in a video call in May to mark International Nurses Day, another with the Princess Royal and four carers highlighted Carers Week in June, and the following month she spoke online with members of the armed forces.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were also shown, visiting Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to thank health workers, as were images of the weekly applause for carers and a picture of a rainbow – the symbol of thanks for the efforts of key workers.
The Unknown Warrior, who was buried at Westminster Abbey 100 years ago, represented millions who have echoed his values of selfless sacrifice, the Queen suggested.
(
The Queen wore an Angela Kelly rich purple dress with a Queen Mother diamond
/ PA )
“For me, this is a source of enduring hope in difficult and unpredictable times,” the monarch added.
She said: “Of course, for many, this time of year will be tinged with sadness: some mourning the loss of those dear to them, and others missing friends and family members distanced for safety, when all they’d really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand.
“If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers.”
There was a strong religious theme to the address reflecting her Christian faith and the Queen said the biblical story of the Good Samaritan had relevance today.
“Good Samaritans have emerged across society showing care and respect for all, regardless of gender, race or background, reminding us that each one of us is special and equal in the eyes of God,” said the Queen.
The Queen’s year in review
The message was recorded in mid-December with a pared back film crew in accordance with appropriate guidance, and saw the Queen wearing an Angela Kelly rich purple dress with a Queen Mother diamond and mother of pearl shell brooch.
The brooch, which features a shell motif in diamonds studded with a single round pearl, was designed by Lord Courtauld-Thompson and was made in 1919.
It was left to The Queen Mother in 1944 by his sister, Winifred Hope Thomson. The Queen Mother wore this brooch throughout her lifetime, including on her 100th birthday on 4th August 2000.
Her Majesty The Queen has worn the brooch several times, including on Remembrance Sunday in 2018, the 60th anniversary of her accession to the throne and her father King George VI’s death in 2012, the wedding of her eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall in 2011, and the unveiling of a statue of the Queen Mother on the Mall in February 2009.
Filming of the speech took place with special medical advice. The only people allowed in the room were the two cameramen and one other member of the crew. Distance protocols were followed and suitable PPE worn.
The broadcast ended with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir, who are featured on Justin Bieber’s new single Holy alongside Chance the Rapper, singing the carol Joy To The World from Windsor Castle.
Additional reporting by PA Media.