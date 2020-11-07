Queen Elizabeth’s household Christmas axed

Queen Elizabeth’s family Christmas gathering has been defined to be axed for the first time in 33 years. )

Queen Elizabeth

The 94-year-old monarch along with her 99-year old husband Prince Philip typically host their loved ones for the festive season in their Sandringham property but the couple are allegedly planning to spend a quiet Christmas alone together at Windsor Castle because of this Covid-19 pandemic.

A source told The Sun newspaper:”We’ve been advised to not expect them back to Christmas.”

Some of the factors for the decision to not go to Sandringham is that employees are allegedly refusing to slough off from their loved ones through the festive period.

Another insider said:”Nothing was solved as employees are still praying to quarantine in their households.

“Therefore it is looking almost sure they can not have Christmas within the huge home at Sandringham.

“It’s likely, obviously, to arrange a much smaller man for Philip and the Queen in Wood Farm cabin.

“However going the Queen and Duke into Windsor, in which they understand the bubble functions, which makes it easier to begin planning to remain there for Christmas.”

But, no official plans are created for Christmas however, using a Buckingham Palace spokesman describing:”No last decision was taken on Christmas.”