Quebec guy hurt during arrest for alleged internet dangers from risk: watchdog

Quebec’s police watchdog states a guy hurt during an arrest at Quebec City for allegedly posting online dangers from a governmental figure is no more at risk.

The bureau, referred to as the BEI, said Tuesday that the 50-year old remains hospitalized but that his illness has improved.

He sustained serious injuries if Quebec City police officers attempted to detain him Monday afternoon close to a library at the Beauport district.

The guy was armed with a knife, and also police officers stated that they used a stun gun to down him.

After the officers raised the guy off the floor, they detected that the knife was at his belly.

Reports have stated threats were made from Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault, however her office declined to comment and referred all inquiries to Quebec City authorities.

Guilbault advised a unrelated news conference at Quebec City Tuesday she’s been worried about the increase of internet hate.

“It is simple on social networking, you are in your home, you write exactly what you would like,” Guilbault stated. “But you see there could be arrests, so I encourage individuals to be wise.”

Authorities in Quebec have reported that an increase in the amount of internet dangers targeting politicians and public figures throughout the pandemic.

Guilbault said partisan politics are set aside through the pandemic, including that all Quebec’s politicians have been assisting the country struggle with the novel coronavirus.

“that I think it is painful,” she explained. “I find it excruciating — threats from politicians when we are all united.

“When there are those who do not agree (with wellness steps ), they have the right but once we proceed to risks… or hateful opinions, if against others or politicians, it does not have any place.”

This report from The Canadian Press was initially printed on Oct. 20, 2020.