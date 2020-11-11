Quavo Becomes Part Owner Of Legends Sportswear Brand

Quavo is more than simply music nowadays. Even the Atlanta-based rapper and member of The Migos inked a deal as a portion of their sportswear firm, Legends.

two decades after hitting the current market, Legends has solidified a deal with Quavo, that was a constant new ambassador for its athletic wear manufacturer.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Legends declared the information on its social networking page saying,

Humbled to declare that our most recent investor along with collaborator. @quavohuncho.

As 2018, we have worked together with Quavo to unite sports and culture through product development, construction youth athletic programs, and hosting mini occasions. Together, we will continue to present high quality performance apparel which aids the next generation of athletes feel and look great on and off the court. We are only getting started.

Today we can formally state WELCOME TO THE FAM. #WeAreLegends

Quavo, the most recent investor in the business besides Matt Barnes and Steve Nash, to mention a few, recently said,

“I am eager to formally be part of the Legends household. Legends is about trying to be the greatest regardless of what it requires, fighting to reach the very top. The group is currently shaking up the match with performance equipment that suits the lifestyle and look of their new era athlete. Now we will take it to another level.”

Scott Hochstadt, creator of Legends talked on their latest addition to this Legends household.

“Quavo is the best match for your LEGENDS brand according to his background in both entertainment and sports, and a trendsetter in the style and pop culture worlds”

He said,

“We have enjoyed a excellent relationship with Quavo for nearly two decades, and are eager to formally welcome in the LEGENDS household of investors”

Agree to Quavo along with also the Legends team! What are the ideas on the recently inked deal? Share your opinions below.