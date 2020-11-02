Entertainment

Quarantine Radio Listener Trolls Tory Lanez: You Picture Megan Thee Stallion!!

November 2, 2020
2 Min Read
Quarantine Radio Listener Trolls Tory Lanez: You Shot Megan Thee Stallion!!

Tory Lanez is working hard to keep his career and has revived Quarantine Radio — however one man used the chance to predict the rapper outside for supposedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory let the consumer to combine with his livestream — if the guy may be heard saying:”You shooter Megan thee Stallion. You took Megan.”

Then he immediately removes the fan in the livestream:”Hold on I want to correct this. I want to correct that Ladies and gentleman.”

Last month, Lanez denied that the allegations:

“It is falsified data; it has false info, and it isn’t true info. I never want na come off as I am here to party this woman or I am here to discuss about this woman or be in a location where, for example, I am disrespecting her, as to me, like a individual, she is still my buddy. Regardless of what — even though she does not look at me just like this — I look at her as if she is still my buddy,” he explained.

Breaking NEWS  Gucci Mane Requires $1 Million To take part in A Verzuz Battle

TORY LANEZ BREAKS SILENCE ON MEGAN THEE STALLION SHOOTING

Lanez has been charged with felonies for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, use a weapon, along with carrying out a rich, unregistered firearm. If convicted, he would face up to 22 years behind bars.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Michael Turner

Michael Turner

Michael Turner likes listening to the song and different music from movies to web series. Michael is very passionate about his work and gives you the exact industry update on that.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment