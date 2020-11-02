Quarantine Radio Listener Trolls Tory Lanez: You Picture Megan Thee Stallion!!

Tory Lanez is working hard to keep his career and has revived Quarantine Radio — however one man used the chance to predict the rapper outside for supposedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory let the consumer to combine with his livestream — if the guy may be heard saying:”You shooter Megan thee Stallion. You took Megan.”

Then he immediately removes the fan in the livestream:”Hold on I want to correct this. I want to correct that Ladies and gentleman.”

Last month, Lanez denied that the allegations:

“It is falsified data; it has false info, and it isn’t true info. I never want na come off as I am here to party this woman or I am here to discuss about this woman or be in a location where, for example, I am disrespecting her, as to me, like a individual, she is still my buddy. Regardless of what — even though she does not look at me just like this — I look at her as if she is still my buddy,” he explained.

TORY LANEZ BREAKS SILENCE ON MEGAN THEE STALLION SHOOTING

Lanez has been charged with felonies for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, use a weapon, along with carrying out a rich, unregistered firearm. If convicted, he would face up to 22 years behind bars.