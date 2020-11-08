Quando Rondo’s Brother Charged w/ King Von Murder (Retaliation Expeceted)

Atlanta Authorities have charged rapper Quando Rondo’s brother, who’s currently getting treatment in an Atlanta hospital, along together with felony murder in the death of Chicago rapper King Von.

Authorities said on Saturday day which 22-year old Timothy Leeks was hospitalized because of a gunshot wound in which he was arrested for King Von’s murder. )

Timothy who’s thought to be that the”Lady” of both rapper Quando Rondo – has been captured during exactly the identical episode where King Von was captured and murdered. Police think that Quando Rondo’s team and King Von’s team turned into a shootout resulting in the passing of King Von.

Timothy’s arrest follows the shooting of Von along with others and has been seen by off-duty police officers that had been working an additional job at Monaco Hookah Lounge.

Based on these, two types of guys began to contend with one another beyond the couch and the debate quickly led to a gunfire exchange between the 2 groups. The off-duty officers faced the guys but couldn’t diffuse the problem and much more gunfire resulted.

Quando Rondo, a favorite rapper connected with NBA Youngboythat he took his brother into the hospital because of his gunshot wounds. Video was recorded on IG. Search:

Authorities said they discovered three suspects using gunshot wounds that were shot to a local hospital for treatment.

So much, however, authorities have just declared a murder charge to Leeks.