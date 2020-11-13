Quando Rondo Claims His Crew Was Diagnosed Itself In Brawl Ahead King Von Shooting

Exclusive

Quando Rondo did Not come Searching for trouble If his Team Turned into a violent altercation with King Von Which Finished in a Deadly shooting… at least Based on Quando’s camp. )

Resources near Quando Rondo inform TMZ… that the rapper was not seeking a struggle with King Von the nighttime Von was shot dead outside the Atlanta hookah lounge, plus they state Von was behaving as the aggressor from the brawl that preceded gunfire.

Our sources state Quando was napping at a vehicle away from the club and if he awakened, Von’s team was still there, and things suddenly got stressed. We are told Von approached Quando along with his team anger, which resulted in the brawl.

Perform movie material

Brand New footage from outside the team Seems to reveal King Von throwing punches at Quando Rondo’s team, along with our resources assert Quando’s camp was only protecting itself. We are told Quando did not understand what was happening and thought his life was at risk.

Perform video articles

As we reported… authorities also started fire when facing the gunmen, but cops say King Von was taken through the first shootout using Quando Rondo’s band.

Among Quando Rondo’s team members had been arrested for felony murder, along with our law enforcement resources tell us QR isn’t under evaluation and cops think about the case closed.

Resources near Quando Rondo inform us feels exceptionally terrible about the problem and how it unfolded… though we are told both sides haven’t spoken to each other because the episode.