Snapdragon 888 is Qualcomm’s current flagship chipset which powers major premium handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the OnePlus 9 series, Mi 11 series, and the iQOO 7 series, and others. In general, Qualcomm launches a Plus variant of its flagship chipset after launching the basic variant. The Plus variant comes with superior clocking and better GPU performance.

According to new reports, well-known tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Pro is currently being tested and the company might launch it within the third quarter of 2021. Note that as per some speculations, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Pro will be exclusive for China.

Qualcomm might launch Snapdragon 888 Pro in Q3 of 2021

As per rumours, the Pro variant of the chipset won’t be too much different from the existing variant of the Snapdragon 888 chip. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is a 5nm chip that adopts a 1+3+4 core configuration. The ultra-large Cortex-X1 core has a frequency of 2.84 GHz which can be increased to 3 GHz in the upcoming iteration. The chip comes with an Adreno 660 GPU and X60 5G baseband with a maximum bandwidth of 7.5 Gbps.

As of now, it is not clear, on what aspects Qualcomm will introduce the improvements in the upcoming Snapdragon 888 Pro. It is worth mention that Snapdragon 888 is prone to overheating so the company might introduce a solution to the problem with the Pro variant. Qualcomm might choose TSMC for foundry because its advanced 5nm process will reduce heat generation.

A Weibo blogger has revealed that Qualcomm won’t launch any Snapdragon 700 series chipset this year.