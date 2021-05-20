Qualcomm has launched AI powered Snapdragon 778G 5G mobile platform

According to the latest news, Qualcomm has launched its new Snapdragon 778G 5G mobile platform. It is specially designed to deliver cutting edge mobile gaming through accelerated artificial intelligence (AI). It will power upcoming high end smartphones from companies like Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OPPO, Realme, and Xiaomi.

During the company’s annual 5G summit on Wednesday, Qualcomm’s vice president of product management, Kedar Kondap said Snapdragon 778G is Qualcomm’s answer to the growing demand by global OEMs for more platform options in the high-tier.

He said, “Snapdragon 778G brings many of the latest premium technologies and features into the high-tier to help make next-generation experiences more broadly accessible.”

In simple words, we can expect devices powered by Snapdragon 778G chips from the second quarter of 2021.

Snapdragon 778G features a Triple ISP. This helps it to capture photos or videos simultaneously including wide, ultra-wide, and zoom. With Snapdragon 778G, users will be able to record in three lenses at once. This will allow individuals to capture the best aspects of each scene.

Later on, they can merge them into a professional quality video. Apart from this, users will also be able to shoot like a pro with 4K HDR10+ video capturing over a billion shades of color.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G is integrated with the latest 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine. The AI Engine delivers up to 12 TOPs and 2x performance with the Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor. This offers an improvement in terms of performance per Watt compared to its predecessor.

It also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch. Qualcomm Game Quick Touch offers up to 20 percent faster input response for touch latency. This provides a pro gamer level experience.

Note that the Qualcomm Kryo 670 and Adreno 642L GPU are designed to offer 40 percent better CPU and graphics performance respectively.