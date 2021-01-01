QPR rally round Shiny Osayi-Samuel after midfielder gets ‘disgusting’ online abuse

PR have rallied all-around Shiny Osayi-Samuel just after the 23-calendar year-outdated was subjected to ‘disgusting’ on the web abuse pursuing Tuesday’s activity with Norwich.

Club captain Geoff Cameron issued a temporary statement on the club’s official web-site backing Osayi-Samuel, who highlighted the “disgusting and distressing” abuse, some of which was racist in character.

Cameron said: “We collectively stand by our group-mate, Brilliant Osayi-Samuel.

“Through our beliefs and steps as a club, a crew and men and women, we unquestionably do no tolerate racism in any sort. Full end.

“What has occurred is disgusting and it is our hope that this personal is held accountable. We as a club have been at the forefront for combating versus racism and supporting equality to all. This will keep on to be our stance.”

The 22-12 months-old scored a late penalty then missed one more opportunity in the 1-1 attract at Carrow Road.

He highlighted the abuse on his Instagram account, declaring: “It is disgusting and agonizing to be getting messages like this.”

QPR main executive Lee Hoos and director of football Les Ferdinand had earlier backed the player and known as for a lot more motion to prevent on-line abuse.

Ferdinand reported: “This will continue on and proceed right until we quit it from staying doable. I consider governing bodies across sport – not just soccer – will need to occur jointly to produce a strong voice which phone calls for social media platforms to modify their stance.”

Further reporting by PA.

