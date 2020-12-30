QPR condemn ‘abhorrent’ online abuse aimed at Vibrant Osayi-Samuel

QPR have strongly condemned the “abhorrent” online abuse aimed at forward Shiny Osayi-Samuel subsequent Tuesday’s activity with Norwich.

sayi-Samuel, 22, highlighted the abuse on his Instagram account, saying: “It is disgusting and unpleasant to be getting messages like this.”

Some of the abuse disclosed by Osayi-Samuel was racist in character though other messages wished him sick and even dead.

Osayi-Samuel scored a late penalty equaliser and then missed yet another opportunity in the 1-1 draw at Carrow Road in the Sky Wager Championship.

QPR main govt Lee Hoos mentioned: “We totally deplore the abhorrent abuse Dazzling has been subjected to.

“It astounds me that individuals truly feel they can freely publish this sort of remarks without having any worry of reprisal.

“We are doing the job with Instagram and asking them to aid us in pinpointing the personal anxious.

“I do really feel social media platforms have a duty of treatment to its buyers who are victimised in this way.”

QPR director of soccer Les Ferdinand wishes a lot more action taken to protect against on the internet abuse.

Ferdinand reported: “This form of abuse on social media is far too commonplace and has to halt. In a culture that now rightly destinations greater importance on psychological wellbeing than at any time ahead of, how can men and women be able to established up nameless social media accounts?

“This will continue on and go on until eventually we halt it from becoming possible. I believe that governing bodies throughout sport – not just football – have to have to appear jointly to create a powerful voice which calls for social media platforms to adjust their stance.”

PA