QMJHL declares restart dates to get Sherbrooke Phoenix and Chicoutimi Sagueneens

2 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League teams have been put to eventually come back to the ice over the first week of November.

The team announced two matches between the Sherbrooke Phoenix and Chicoutimi Sagueneens have formally been rescheduled.

The Phoenix, that have not played since Oct. 4, could perform against the Val-d’Or Foreurs Nov. 4 in the Air Creebec Centre at Val-d’Or. Both groups were slated to perform every other Oct. 16.

The Sagueneens will square off against the Rimouski Oceanic Nov. 3 at Rimouski at a game which was initially scheduled for Oct. 25.

Sherbrooke and Chicoutimi are one of 12 Quebec-based teams that have experienced their seasons suspended because of a rising quantity of COVID-19 instances throughout the province. Six of these teams perform red zones, in which all of organized recreational and sports activities have been suspended.

Four Quebec-based teams such as the Foreurs, the Oceanic, the Baie-Comeau Drakkar along with also the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, were all permitted to play with this weekend since they live in much less restrictive yellowish or orange zones.

The Western Hockey League along with Ontario Hockey League have every declared launch dates from the very first month or two of age 2021.

This report from The Canadian Press was initially released Oct. 31, 2020.