“Punky Brewster” Revival Sets Launch Day

NBCUniversal’s streaming system Peacock has set a February 25th premiere date for the continuation of classic 1980s sitcom “Punky Brewster”.

The new series sees Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) as now a one mom of three striving to get her daily life back again on track. She shortly fulfills Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a female in the foster process who reminds her of her younger self.

Freddie Prinze, Cherie Johnson, Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos, and Lauren Lindsey Donzis also star in the collection. All 10 episodes of the new operate will start February 25th.

Source: Peacock