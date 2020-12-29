PSNI’s U-switch following furore about halting taxis during curfew

The PSNI has stated it will not get any motion versus taxi products and services functioning through curfew several hours when they are clearly doing so “in an important method”.

t will come immediately after experiences drivers were being stopped in Belfast on Sunday and instructed to end operating following 8pm or face a great.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker stated taxis have been an crucial support and the legislation was currently being wrongly utilized.

