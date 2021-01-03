PSNI managing attacking on male and lady in Ballymena as ‘potential loathe crime’

Police are managing an assault on a man and a woman in Ballymena on Saturday evening as a “probable detest criminal offense”.

t was claimed that the pair ended up walking in the Paradise Avenue location of the town about 9.50pm when they were punched and kicked by a gang of youths.

Both victims were being have been taken to hospital adhering to the assault for treatment to injuries to their confront and head.

A 15-12 months-old male was arrested around the incident and later produced on bail pending further enquiries.

Law enforcement reported they are operating to discover all those concerned and are managing the attack as a opportunity dislike criminal offense.

A PSNI spokesperson claimed: “Detectives would talk to any person with information about this incident, or who may possibly be able to support with the investigation to phone police on the non-emergency selection 101 quoting reference amount 1749 – 02/01/21, or to post a report on line employing the non-emergency reporting type by way of http://www.psni.police.british isles/makeareport/.

“You can also get hold of Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on the web at http://crimestoppers-united kingdom.org/.”

Belfast Telegraph