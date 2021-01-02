PSNI imagine two west Belfast armed robberies are connected

Law enforcement consider two armed robberies carried out at outlets in west Belfast on Friday are connected.

he to start with robbery happened at around 10.55am, when a man armed with a hammer entered a store on the Shankill Highway and threatened a employees member. He then built off with funds toward the Agnes Road region.

He is described as donning a dim colored hooded top rated with yellow crafting and a yellow structure on the entrance, grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers with white design on either side of the footwear, and a black mask.

The second robbery transpired at all-around 7.50pm when a man armed with a hammer entered a shop, also on the Shankill Street, and threatened two workers users in advance of creating off with dollars. The employees had been not injured, but left terribly shaken.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield mentioned the suspect is explained as getting around 5’7″ tall and carrying white trainers dim blue denims, a gray cardigan, a football scarf and a black hat. He is also described as carrying yellow and crimson gloves.”

Detectives think both of those robberies are linked.

DS Fairfield additional: “Enquiries are continuing and we would attraction to everyone who witnessed the incident or who observed everything suspicious in the location, is asked to make contact with detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1060 and 2005 of 01/01/21.

“A report can be made applying the on line reporting kind through www.psni.law enforcement.british isles/makeareport . Info can also be supplied to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on the net at www.crimestoppers-british isles.org.”

Belfast Telegraph