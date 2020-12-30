PSNI civilian worker faces fraud cost

A member of PSNI civilian employees has been returned for demo accused of fraud by phony representation, relating to alleged time beyond regulation and expenditures statements of extra than £5,300.

iane Mooreland (48), with an handle given as PSNI Brooklyn, is accused of committing the offence on dates in between February 2017 and Oct 2018.

The charge states she dishonestly furnished untrue or misleading facts to the PSNI Finance Hub claiming mileage, fees and time beyond regulation totalling £5,351.09, when she experienced not truly incurred any this kind of charges.

A attorney for the Community Prosecution Services instructed Belfast Magistrates Court there is a case to reply, which was agreed by Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter.

Mooreland spoke only to confirm her id and to consent to the court docket proceedings.

She declined to contact witnesses or give evidence on her very own behalf.

Judge Prenter set bail at £500 and purchased Mooreland to show up for arraignment at Belfast Crown Court docket on a date to be preset future month.

Belfast Telegraph