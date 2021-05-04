PSG, Chelsea monitoring AC Milan Keeper Donnarumma

News from Serie A as AC Milan Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has raised demands to attract offers from PSG, Chelsea incoming Summer Transfer.

Gianluigi Donnarumma arrived at AC Milan at his age of 14 years from his birthplace academy Castellammare. The 1999 born player trained and polished himself at AC Milan academy.

He earned his 1st team contract after promotion in 2015. At the age of 16 years 8 months Gianluigi made his first 1st team appearance against US Sassuolo.

Current Situation of Donnarumma and AC Milan

Famous agent Mino Raiola manages Gianluigi Donnarumma, and have mentioned that he will earn more in other big clubs. Along with Donnarumma, playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu needs to sign a new contract.

Gianluigi Donnarumma Contract Saga Continues as AC Milan

The contract between AC Milan and Donnarumma will expire in June 2021, and no agreement has reached yet regarding an extension. According to Maldini “renewal negotiation is frozen until the end of the season“.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has asked for €10.5 million a year in his demands.

PSG, Chelsea closely monitors the Situation

Chelsea and PSG have shown interest in the player. And as Mino Raiola has good terms with PSG, things can make him to Paris comfortably.

Chelsea has Edouard Mendy, playing good football; and Keylor Navas has performed exceptionally well with PSG.

The question remains, whether Gianluigi Donnarumma manages a 1st preferred Goalkeeping position, right after a transfer!

Donnarumma will replace Navas in PSG because Chelsea was heading with Mendy as the first option, Kepa will be a second option for them. So, for this 22-year kid, PSG will be a good option. Now Serie-A League is going to finish AC Milan were at 4th place. So team management needs to look for contract renewal for the players.