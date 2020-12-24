PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch compared: Which console is best?

he long-anticipated launch of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 finally arrived last month, and it’s fair to say that both Microsoft and Sony have delivered two high-quality games consoles that help usher us into an exciting new era of gaming.

Both devices offer substantial upgrades in graphic capabilities and significantly reduced load times, as well as High Dynamic Range (HDR) and ray-tracing that help bring games to life with deeper, richer colours and more lifelike lighting effects.

The hype surrounding the launch led to unprecedented demand and unfortunately, as a result, many have been left empty-handed. While stock remains limited in the UK, shops are restocking sporadically so it’s worth checking regularly if you’re still hoping to secure one in time for Christmas.

In the meantime, however, the limited stock gives those who perhaps haven’t yet made up their mind an opportunity to assess their options thoroughly now the dust has settled in time for when they are next made available.

We at the Evening Standard have spent the past month testing both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 – as well as the now cult Nintendo Switch. It’s a tough job but someone’s got to do it. Here’s what makes them great and what could be improved.

Xbox Series X

Design

The Xbox Series X makes an immediate impression when unboxing akin to that of a new Apple product. With its simplicity and artistic packaging, it’s as visually appealing as the device inside. Once unboxed, the console’s minimalist design means that the Xbox Series X can stand proudly in living rooms without dominating. The inside half of the concave vent found on top of the device is lined with green colouring that looks lit from within. This touch of colour really brings it to life, whilst staying true to design’s bold yet understated feel.

Port-wise, the console itself delivers everything you’d expect. The front hosts a 4K Blu-ray drive, eject button, pairing button, USB 3.1 port and, of course, the power button. Meanwhile the back of the console has an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 3.1 ports, an ethernet port and a power plug, as well as the internal storage expansion slot, giving players the option to expand on the built-in 1TB SSD storage.

Hardware

The most significant upgrade in hardware from the now previous generation’s Xbox One is the Xbox Series X’s 1TB NVMe SSD drive. The transition is a genuine game-changer and massively reduces loading times, catapulting users into games from the home dashboard quicker than ever before. Red Dead Redemption II, for example, took 2 minutes 8 seconds to load on the Xbox One X, but now loads in just 38 seconds on the Xbox Series X, a substantial 70 per cent reduction. Think of all that time saved that you can spend on the game itself.

Despite it boasting a larger storage size than the PlayStation 5, the Series X’s 802GB of storage fills rather quickly, especially when considering the 174.6GB currently needed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, 83.6GB for Gears 5 and 59.2GB for Cyberpunk 2077. The ability to expand the storage using an external hard drive has been particularly useful over the past month as I’ve been able to transfer games to and from the console itself as and when needed, rather than having to waste time and internet bandwidth re-downloading games previously deleted in order to free up space. Players are in fact able to play games directly from their external hard drive, but it’s worth noting that when doing this games won’t match the speed and performance of the console’s internal SSD unless using the Seagate Storage 1 TB Expansion Card, which is a pricy option at £219.99.

From a graphics hardware perspective, the Series X packs a punch with a custom RDNA 2 GPU providing 12 teraflops of processing power, which is double that of the Xbox One X and makes it the most powerful on the console market. Add to this a custom 8-core Zen 2 CPU clocking at 3.8GHz per core and the result is a system that is faster, more efficient and more powerful than seen before.

In practical terms, the impressive step up in hardware opens a number of doors for both players and developers moving forwards. Games will run at a native 4K resolution with frame rates of up to 120 frames per second (fps), although it looks as though 4K and 60fps will be the new standard for the foreseeable, particularly as many TVs currently on the market don’t support 120fps. All the games tested on the Xbox Series X so far have looked visually stunning with HDR 10+ support adding crisp, warm colours, and the step up in frame rate from 30 to 60fps was so tangible that it will be difficult to ever go back.

User Interface

Xbox's new UI was rolled out to all Xbox platforms in October, a month before the Xbox Series X's November release, giving Xbox One users time to familiarise themselves with the software's changes and new features. In any case, not much has changed from the previous version as Microsoft have prioritised continuity across generations over the excitement that an overhauled UI can bring. As a result, Xbox One users hoping for a brand-new interface and menu experience when turning on their new Xbox Series X may feel slightly underwhelmed.

That being said, the software has proven itself over time to be accessible and user-friendly and has a number of smart features that help deliver a comprehensive and immersive experience for gamers. It remains as easy as ever to navigate between games and apps and the home screen is completely customisable, allowing players to get creative and put their own personal stamp on their new console.

The new Quick Resume feature is one that’s unique to the Xbox Series X and allows players to quickly switch between games and almost instantaneously reopen the game from where they left off. I’ve been able to jump from playing a mission on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time into a spontaneous game of Warzone with a friend, before then diving back into the exact moment I left my Crash mission, all in a matter of seconds.

The UI also boasts a selection of other smaller features that come in handy, such as the TV and HDR Calibration modes, which help users optimise their TV settings to get the most out of their new console.

Games

There currently aren’t a wealth of options when it comes to next-gen exclusives on either the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5, especially following the announcement that the release of Halo Infinite, the fifth instalment of Microsoft’s iconic Halo franchise, has been pushed back to Autumn 2021.

Players’ libraries are bolstered further by the thousands of games playable through the Series X’s backwards compatibility feature, which not only allows players to play games released on any of the previous Xbox generations, but augments them with increased frame rates, higher resolutions and faster loading times. This applies to accessories too, so you’ll be able to use your old Xbox One controller on your new Series X, and vice versa.

Since the console’s launch in early November, we have seen a steady stream of updates released by developers to optimise games for Xbox Series X. This includes Gears 5, also available on Game Pass, which looks gorgeous on the Series X and runs incredibly smoothly at up to 60fps.

There are a number of next-gen games and updates expected to be released in the coming year.

Controller

Previous versions of the Xbox controller have proven to be a hit for players on both console and PC in the past. This is perhaps why Microsoft have taken the decision to refine the much-loved Xbox One controller and supplement it with subtle upgrades, rather than looking to rebuild and revolutionise in the way Sony have done with the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.

Despite the fact that aesthetically, the Xbox Series X controller is almost identical to its Xbox One equivalent, Microsoft have made some smaller changes that go a long way. The addition of a share button, for example, is well overdue and allows you to record and share content easier and quicker than before. The new D-pad also feels more precise and responsive than ever.

Although only slightly smaller and marginally heavier than the Xbox One version, the Series X controller’s weight is well-distributed and leads to a more comfortable feel in your hand. This is accentuated further by the blend of the smooth matte black finish felt on the front with the new textured grip added to the handles and triggers.

Despite upgrading to a USB-C port, the Series X controller again runs on AA batteries, which will frustrate some, although Microsoft do provide an option to go rechargeable through their Play and Charge kit.

There are other new features too, such as Dynamic Latency Input, which further improves the responsiveness of the controller to your commands, and the ability to remap many of the buttons on the controller to suit your preferences.

This is the best controller that’s been produced for Xbox so far.

Xbox Series X Verdict

Whilst it is bulky, the Xbox Series X has a bold yet understated design. On paper, Microsoft have delivered a beast of a device that is arguably the most powerful on the market. It is just a shame that the delay of Halo: Infinite means there’s a real lack of next-gen titles currently available to show off the Series X’s true power – although Game Pass and the backwards compatibility functionality does enough to plug this gap for now. The controller might not have some of the shiny new features of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller, but the Series X’s modernised take on a beloved classic is still one of the best controllers out there and is certainly Xbox’s best to date. It’s clear that we should expect big things from the Xbox Series X, and we’re excited for what’s to come.

PlayStation 5

Design

The PlayStation 5's console design contrasts with the understated look of the Xbox Series X. It features an unmissable black centrepiece that stands between two matte plates that give it a futuristic and ostentatious look that will be the centre of attention in most living rooms. Standing at 39cm, the PS5 is comfortably the tallest console ever made and therefore some might struggle to find an appropriately sized shelf space for it, but it must be said that the device looks better in person than it did in pictures and it does grow on you over time.

Like the Series X, the device has all the ports that you could ever need. On the back, there’s two super-speed USB ports, an ethernet port, an HDMI 2.1 port and a power plug. The front side of the console features 1 USB Type-C port, 1 USB Type-C port and a power button, as well as a 4K Blu-ray disc drive and eject button for those who purchased the disc edition of the console.

Hardware

Much like the Xbox Series X, one of the PlayStation 5’s defining features is an SSD drive that offers mammoth improvements in loading times to truly redefine the gaming experience. The custom 825GB SSD is ridiculously fast and can read 5.5GB of data in one second, making it the fastest out there. To help put that into perspective, the PS5’s launch title, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, takes just two seconds to load into a game from its main menu.

Despite its lightning-quick speed, the PS5’s SSD suffers a similar problem to its Xbox counterpart in that its useable space is quickly filled by some big-ticket items. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone alone taking up more than 250GB of data between them, more than a third of the PS5’s 667GB of useable storage. The PS5’s smaller storage size is compounded by the fact that, at the time of writing, players are currently unable to use an external hard drive to store PS5 games on and there are no external SSD options available to expand that storage, although there is a dedicated port on the back of the console for one and Sony do plan to release one in the future.

The PS5’s 8-core Zen 2 CPU clocks in at 3.5GHz works with the AMD GPU’s 10.25 teraflops of processing power to match the Xbox Series X’s output. There’s also 4K resolution and frame rates of up to 120fps. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the perfect game to show off the PS5’s impressive graphical capabilities as Manhattan’s skyline is brought to life with gorgeous visuals and realistic reflections thanks to the console’s ray-tracing capabilities.

The game’s Performance Mode gives you the option of increasing frame rates from 30 to 60fps, and the jump is staggering with gameplay feeling incredibly smooth.

User Interface and Features

The PS5 user interface’s eye-catching and minimalistic design is a significant step up from its more convoluted PS4 equivalent, and beneath the surface there are some useful new additions that add value to the experience.

Whilst the horizontal menu from the PS4 remains, the PS5 simplifies things by splitting games and media apps into two separate sections. The home screen will customise itself to show artwork and play music from the game that is selected on the screen, which is a nice touch.

The revamped UI runs in native 4K, compared to the 1080p resolution of the Xbox Series X menus, providing players with an instant next-gen feel from the moment they turn the console on.

The addition of the control centre, accessible with just a tap of the DualSense’s PlayStation button at any time, allows you to switch between apps, view notifications, check on friends and power on and off the PS5 itself. From here, players are also able to access the new Activity Cards feature, which shows you how long it will take to complete certain missions, and for some games will even offer video tutorials to give a nudge in the right direction if ever stuck on a difficult level.

Controller

The DualSense controller is perhaps the most exciting next-gen features of the PlayStation 5 as its more understated aesthetic changes are complemented by some bold new additions to provide users with a more immersive gaming experience.

The DualSense’s futuristic design and black and white colour scheme matches that of the PS5 device itself and whilst it does retain a similar button layout to previous controllers, it’s filled out a bit with stockier handles and has a well-distributed weight to it. A textured grip made up of tiny PlayStation button symbols improves comfort whilst also adding a splash of PS personality.

The DualSense’s Adaptive Triggers pushes back with varying degrees of force and tension to respond to players’ actions in the game to help them feel physically connected to their on-screen commands. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War did a fantastic job in demonstrating how you can feel the difference when firing a heavy mounted machine gun, compared to a lighter submachine gun. Traditional rumble motors have been replaced with dual actuators as part of the DualSense’s revamped Haptic Feedback functionality, which sees dynamic vibrations to help replicate the feel of the surrounding environment and elements. The controller’s built-in speaker will also emit subtle sounds to immerse players further so you can hear the wind blowing past you during a storm. The pre-installed Astro’s Playroom game gives a perfect demonstration of how these new features can be used together to create a truly immersive gaming experience.

Sony have improved the battery life of the DualSense's rechargeable battery packs and have added a USB-C port, so the controllers will now take approximately three hours of charging to give up to 15 hours of playtime, although this varies depending on what game is being played and how much the new features are being used.

Players will also be happy to hear that the touchpad and create buttons from the PS4’s DualShock controller remain, but it is the “Adaptive Triggers” and “Haptic Feedback” that have rightly received the most praise and these impressive additions give the DualSense controller an authentic next-gen feel.

Games

While the PS5 shares the Xbox Series X’s lack of true next-gen exclusives, launch title Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the closest we’ve got to one on either console. The graphics are top notch and the aforementioned Performance Mode demonstrates how much smoother gameplay at 60fps looks and feels. Demon Souls and NBA 2K21 are two other PS5 games available that are worth devoting some time to and both do well to harness some of the PS5’s new features. Demon Souls makes use of the Activity Cards video tutorials to guide players through its notoriously difficult levels and NBA 2K21’s use of the adaptive triggers replicates on-court tussles between players. Other PlayStation exclusives such as Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Bugsnax have been optimised for PS5 and are fun options that expand players’ libraries further.

PlayStation do have an answer to Xbox’s Game Pass feature in PlayStation Plus, but while this does include some big titles like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Destiny 2: Beyond Light, its library is significantly smaller than Xbox’s and one that Sony will hopefully look to expand in the future. Whilst the PlayStation 5’s backwards compatibility feature only stretches to cover PlayStation 4 games, there are some classic PlayStation 4 exclusives to dive into, such as Ghosts of Tsushima (Evening Standards Game of 2020) and The Last of Us II. The PS5’s rapid SSD practically eliminates the load times that were prevalent when playing these games on PS4, and they look better and run more smoothly thanks to the PS5’s powerful new hardware. A handful of next-gen updates have also been released in the past month, most notably to FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21, with more expected to come soon.

PS5 Verdict

While the PlayStation 5 suffers the same problem as the Xbox Series X in not having a true next-gen exclusive, launch title Spider-Man: Morales is the next best thing and is not only the best-looking game tested so far, but also one of the smoothest running. Navigating through the menus and jumping in and out of games feels seamless thanks to the swift load times and overhauled UI, but the console’s size, clunky design and smaller storage may deter some, particularly those who prefer to play a wide range of games. The PS5’s DualSense controller is a marvellous piece of innovation and its new features add another layer of immersion to games. Overall, Sony have done a fantastic job in creating a console that feels truly next-gen and the PS5 is well-equipped to deliver a successful generation of gaming.

Nintendo Switch

While it certainly can’t compete with the power and graphic capabilities of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the Nintendo Switch’s innovation and catalogue of fun first-party titles makes it a more than viable alternative. The Switch device can be played through your TV as you would any other console, or instead it can be taken out of its docking station and played in ‘Handheld’ mode, something that’s unique to the Switch.

Games-wise, there’s dozens of iconic first-party exclusives, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and the 2020 hit Animal Crossing: New Horizon. The Switch shines brightest when looking at its multiplayer capabilities, both online and locally, and players can even connect up to 8 Switch consoles locally to host massive multiplayer games. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are two timeless classics and are also accessible to new gamers, making them the perfect options to play with friends and family over Christmas (household bubble permitting).

OVERALL VERDICT

Both consoles have been a joy to use and each have consistently performed at a high level to deliver gorgeous visuals, smooth gameplay and significantly faster loading times. On paper, the Xbox Series X is more powerful, and the PlayStation 5 is faster, but this past month has shown that performance on both consoles vary from game-to-game.

This is without doubt one of the closest console generations we’ve ever seen, and as such the decision on which you should ultimately get comes down to personal preference. On the one hand, the Xbox Series X’s Game Pass and superior backwards compatibility functionality will appeal to some, but on the other hand the PlayStation 5’s stronger line-up of launch titles and the DualSense’s next-gen features will entice others.

For those who are still deliberating over which console they should choose and worrying that they might make the wrong decision, take comfort in knowing that regardless of which console you end up going for, you’ll be left with a revolutionary piece of kit that is certain to deliver one of the most exciting gaming generations we’ve seen.

