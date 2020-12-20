PS5 update: Download a surprise PlayStation sport these days | Gaming | Leisure

Crew Deathmatch: This traditional 6v6 video game method needs no introduction. Reduce your enemies and receive score for your staff. The initially workforce to 100 wins. Maps contain Moscow, Cartel, Miami, Satellite, Checkmate, Garrison, Armada Strike, Crossroads Strike, Nuketown ’84, The Pines, and Raid.

Showcased Playlist: Nuketown Holiday getaway 24/7: Deck the halls with this festive playlist, taking place in a reimagined Black Ops vintage. Nuketown ’84 designed its triumphant return in the lead-up to Time One particular, and this holiday version of the map provides an even brighter glow to the former Nevada tests ground.

Showcased Playlist: Raid the Shopping mall: Get all set for a two-map showcase showcasing the enthusiast-most loved Raid from Black Ops II and the neon-lit New Jersey shopping mall at The Pines.

Domination: The experimented with-and-genuine Contact of Responsibility aim manner is again and improved than ever. Two groups of six gamers struggle for control of 3 objective zones. Maps include Moscow, Cartel, Miami, Satellite, Checkmate, Garrison, Armada Strike, Crossroads Strike, Nuketown ’84, The Pines, and Raid.