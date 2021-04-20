PS5 UK restock CONFIRMED – Customers should mark this date in the diary | Gaming | Entertainment

It looks like PlayStation 5 customers will have to wait a little longer for the next major PS5 UK restock.

After virtually no major stock drops in April, the exact date of the next big PS5 restock has been revealed for May 2021.

Indeed, according to one PS5 UK stock checker site, PlayStation 5 consoles will go on sale during the second week of May.

“Major PS5 Stock should arrive second week of May if everything goes to plan,” reads a PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates tweet.

If the tweet is accurate, then the stock will drop on the week beginning May 10.

It’s rare for retailers to put PS5 consoles up for sale on Monday, so the first big stock drop is likely to take place on the morning of May 11.

Additional drops will almost certainly take place on the days that follow, so get your wallets ready for May 12 and May 13.

While it’s a long wait for the stock to become available in stores, the good news is that the stock drops should be rather large.

This is because the delayed April stock should be available at the same time as the May drop.

As a reminder, international PlayStation 5 shipments were delayed due to transport issues.