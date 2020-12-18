PS5 Uk inventory currently – Playstation 5 consoles at Currys, Sport, Argos, Amazon, Quite + dualsense charging and controllers

PLAYSTATION 5’s seem to be almost not possible to arrive by.

New inventory drops at the likes of Currys, Argos, Match, Extremely and Amazon are snapped up prior to most us even have a chance to get on the web-sites, so it pays to be super-rapid when rumours of an imminent launch start off to swirl.

But never dread, The Sun is listed here….

You can abide by all the latest news and stock rumours below, reside on this website page – offering you the pretty finest prospect to get by yourself a console or equipment like wi-fi headphones.

Follow our PS5 dwell web site beneath for the quite newest information and updates.