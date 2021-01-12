PS5 stock checker United kingdom – Sony Playstation 5 consoles at Dixons, Argos, Recreation, Currys, Amazon, Incredibly and Smyths

NEW Yr, similar previous wrestle to get your fingers on a PlayStation 5, as the new console carries on to promote perfectly next its November launch.

New stock drops at the likes of Currys, Argos, Recreation, Smyths and Amazon are snapped up ahead of most us even have a opportunity to get on the web-sites, so it pays to be super-rapidly when rumours of an imminent release commence to swirl.

But never ever panic, The Sun is here….

You can observe all the hottest news and inventory rumours below, live on this webpage – providing you the incredibly ideal possibility to get by yourself a console or equipment like wireless headphones.

Adhere to our PS5 live blog beneath for the very most recent news and updates.