PS5 method update clears up perplexing cross-gen upgrade issue | Gaming | Leisure

A a great deal-wanted new element appears to have been added to the PS5 as component of a modern update.

1 of the largest challenges with the PS5 is the way cross-gen games are offered on the console.

Contrary to Microsoft’s Good Shipping and delivery function for Xbox Series X and S, Sony’s following-gen upgrade technique can be a tad puzzling.

The place Sensible Delivery mechanically serves up the ideal edition of a video game for your console, some PS5 proprietors have inadvertently been enjoying last-gen versions of game titles on their subsequent-gen unit.

This tends to come about when end users have equally versions put in on the PS5, but have nonetheless to decide on the PlayStation 5 version.

Fortunately, Sony has dealt with the concern with a current update for the PlayStation 5.

As you can see from the tweet under, PS5 end users will now be asked to choose which variation to play when booting up a cross-gen recreation.

“You are about to perform the PS4 model of this activity. Do you want to change to the PS5 version?” the prompt asks.

It can be still a bit muddled in comparison to the Xbox Series X and S, but it’s absolutely a step in the right course from Sony.