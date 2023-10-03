Step-by-Step Guide for Hiding Whatsapp DP

One of WhatsApp’s many useful privacy features allows you to keep your profile photo hidden from other users. WhatsApp is widely used for both personal and professional communication, so it’s likely that you might want to hide a photo from public view on the messaging service.

It is possible to restrict access to something from specific users on WhatsApp.

Why Is It Necessary to Hide Your WhatsApp Profile Picture?

If the profile image is not hidden, any WhatsApp user can view and store it by just taking a screenshot. It’s possible that you’ve had conversations on WhatsApp with certain individuals who aren’t on your contact list or family. Everyone can view and save your profile photo if it is not hidden.

Hide your profile photo from people you don’t know or trust; that’s the wisest course of action.

Additionally, you can use any photo you like without worrying about permissions when you choose to limit who can see your WhatsApp profile photo.

How to Make Your WhatsApp Profile Photo Invisible

Open WhatsApp, then select “Settings.”

– After selecting “Account,” select “Privacy.”

– Click on the profile photo now.

– You’ll see that your profile photo on WhatsApp is visible to “Everyone” by default.

If you want your photo to be viewed by those whose phone numbers you have saved in your phone book, change this to “My contacts.”

– Select “Nobody” if you want no one to see it. This makes your photo invisible to other users of the chat app.

All that is visible to those who message you when your profile photo is concealed is a grey avatar that serves as your DP.

Regretfully, you cannot make your profile image invisible to some users but not others. Avoiding saving the phone numbers of strangers you might need to communicate with for special occasions, such as a delivery person who needs your location, is one approach to get around this.